Latest Uncle Howdy message on WWE SmackDown has another hidden clue

Another Uncle Howdy clue was displayed on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. These clues have been cropping up for a couple of weeks now.

In 2022, WWE started displaying a mysterious QR code during televised matches. When scanned, these QR codes would point to a hidden clue that had fans buzzing, trying to figure out what it meant. These teases continued and eventually led to Bray Wyatt's return.

In recent weeks, similar QR codes have appeared on WWE television, leading to various cryptic messages and clues. However, since Bray Wyatt has passed away, fans have speculated that these clues could have something to do with Uncle Howdy.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Naomi was in the ring against Nia Jax when another QR code popped up. Upon scanning the code, it took fans to a WWE page with a video that starts off with the Then.Now.Forever animation. However, this starts glitching, and then a cryptic message appears.

Midway through the video, an invisible text moves from top to bottom. Highlighting this text reveals the words "Sorrow Prepares You For Joy."

"They put us in the cave. Told us to behold the glory. We watched in awe. Consumed their lies. We were never the chosen ones. Left in the cave to rot. To be forgotten. But he set us free. Now we understand. We follow the prophecy. The words of the red. Soon you will understand the tears we shed watered our antipathy and blossomed a garden of revulsion. There is no safe space. Only my family."

It remains to be seen when Uncle Howdy will make his return and what plans WWE will have for him.

