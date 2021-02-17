"Who knows" - Carlito provides update on his WWE status

Carlito made his surprise WWE return at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and then had a tag team match the following night on RAW. The WWE Universe assumed Carlito would then return to the company, but it hasn't happened yet.

Carlito recently sat down with Joe Lowry on Whattaday! to discuss his WWE return and what he's been up to elsewhere. When Lowry asked Carlito about his WWE status, he clarified that he hasn't re-signed with the company yet, but is open to doing so.

"Man who knows. As of now, I'm open to whatever kind of idea that's out there. Right now, I'm on my own. If a great opportunity comes to go back to WWE, I'm just open to whatever comes my way."

Will Carlito sign with WWE or AEW?

Since Carlito admitted to not currently being under contract with WWE, Lowry brought up the possibility of joining rivals AEW instead. Carlito seemed open to it, saying he was willing to listen to any great ideas.

"I'm open to whatever, man. Whatever great idea is out there, I'm willing to listen and see if I fit in there somehow."

No matter where Carlito ends up this year, you can bet he's going to have a great run. The WWE Universe was thrilled to see him back at the Royal Rumble. Fans will continue to hope that he signs a new contract with WWE sooner rather than later.

Are you surprised that Carlito hasn't signed a new contract with WWE yet? Let us know by sounding off in the comments.

