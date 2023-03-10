Latest on WWE's plans to legalize betting on matches

WWE has registered with the Indiana Gaming Commission in an attempt to legalize betting on its matches.

WWE may be the biggest professional wrestling company in the world, but that doesn't change the fact that its results are predetermined. While the superstars put on incredible showings every week, the outcomes of those matches are planned in advance.

This means that fans can't bet on the matches since the results are predetermined. However, the company is trying to legalize betting on its matches. CNBC also reported that the promotion was in talks with Colorado and Michigan regulators to legalize betting on high-profile matches in the company.

CNBC has since updated that article, stating that the Stamford-based promotion has already registered with the Indiana Gaming Commission. The article also mentioned that they received word from the Colorado Division of Gaming.

“The Colorado Division of Gaming told CNBC it is not currently considering and has not considered allowing sports betting wagers on WWE matches.”

“A spokesperson noted Colorado currently has a statute prohibiting wagers on events with fixed or predicted outcomes, including the Academy Awards.” [H/T CNBC]

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful WWE Registers With Indiana Gaming Commission, Colorado Not Considering Legal WWE Betting dlvr.it/SkdmBv WWE Registers With Indiana Gaming Commission, Colorado Not Considering Legal WWE Betting dlvr.it/SkdmBv

If the company succeeds in legalizing betting, then the winners will likely have to be kept secret – even from the participants in the match – until shortly before the bell rings.

WWE named Bad Bunny as the best celebrity appearance at WrestleMania

It's WrestleMania season and fans are already buzzing about The Show of Shows. Every year at WrestleMania, top celebrities make an appearance and are involved in the spectacle in some way.

Considering it's WrestleMania season, the company listed the top 10 celebrity appearances on The Grandest Stage of Them All and Bad Bunny made the number one spot.

Given that WrestleMania is going Hollywood this year, it will be interesting to see who will make an appearance at the show.

Are you excited about WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes