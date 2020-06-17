Latest WWE update on when fans will return for live events

WWE now have a date and place in mind for the next House Show.

If things go as per the plan, the fans might return to the arena in a few weeks.

Vince McMahon is working towards bringing back the WWE tour

As reported by PWI, WWE plan on bringing back the live events by 'late summer'. After organising shows without fans for more than three months, the latest rumours suggest that the promotion intends to start hosting live events by late-August.

Currently, Vince McMahon is working towards devising a plan that will help organise more events outside the Performance Center and the Full Sail University. The backstage rumours suggest that he is taking things on a day-to-day basis and is looking into the possibility of WWE touring across the country for events.

Having said that, things would be difficult when it comes to the logistics since different states are abiding by different regulations. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, it will be difficult for WWE to take the road this early. The PWI sources also stated that some people inside the promotion still believe that making a premature return wouldn't be the best decision.

As things currently stand, WWE are planning to host their first house show since the lockdown on September 1st in South Africa. However, these reports are yet to be confirmed. Given the fact that social distancing measures and consistent testing would be mandatory, WWE will have to take a lot of other things into consideration before producing shows with fans in the arena.

WWE shows in the last few months

Ever since the pandemic affected all the sports across the world, WWE have taken essential steps to ensure that they can continue with running the program. With a few changes and a lot of creativity, the promotion was successful in producing shows that kept the WWE Universe entertained for the last few months.

WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, was also turned into a two-day event this year. Since the show was pre-taped, the creative had the opportunity to explore their potential with the cinematic matches. As a result, fans got a chance to watch The Boneyard Match and The Firefly Fun House Match -- both of which managed to impress the viewers.

This encouraged WWE to produce more segments like these, and at every PPV since WrestleMania, the WWE production team has added something more to the matches in order to make them more interesting. The Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the WWE Corporate Office and most recently, the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' between Edge and Randy Orton at Backlash are great examples of the experiments that the company has been doing with an intention to deliver a more engaging product. They are expected to continue doing the same until the fans can finally return for the WWE live events.