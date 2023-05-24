Latino World Order could go after the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, according to 36-year-old star

Latino World Order has been dominating merchandise sales ever since Rey Mysterio revised the stable before WrestleMania 39. After Backlash, the group began to pick up steam. Recently, Joaquin Wilde spoke about possibly going after Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the titles.

Earlier this year, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reunited after years and agreed to team up against a common enemy. The duo went after The Usos and defeated the longest-reigning tag champions in history at WrestleMania 39 Night One.

Meanwhile, the Latino World Order is picking up momentum after Backlash in Puerto Rico. Speaking to Steve Fall, Joaquin Wilde said the stable could be interested in going after Zayn and Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Check it out.:

"I hope so. You don't think I want to test my abilities against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens? Of course, I do. Imagine the street cred if LWO is somehow able to defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions, that would be huge for us. We need that opportunity." [From 1:00 to 1:24]

It will be interesting to see what the stable does next on the blue brand.

The Latino World Order picked a major win against The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline is struggling to stay together as a family since The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39 to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Meanwhile, the Latino World Order has become quite popular amongst the fans after their inception and alliance with superstars such as Rey Mysterio, Bad Bunny, and Carlito over the Backlash weekend.

Last week, The Usos got another chance to prove their worth to The Bloodline when Jimmy and Jey Uso went up against the LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a tag team match.

Unfortunately, the duo was unable to beat the Latino World Order as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions distracted The Usos, which allowed Mysterio and Escobar to capitalize and win the match.

