"Latinos forever" - Rey Mysterio discusses the "hard decision" he made on his WrestleMania XL partner

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio recently shared how he came about the decision to add Dragon Lee to the Latino World Order.

Lee has been an amazing find for WWE. Last year, he defeated Dominik Mysterio to become the NXT North American Champion. As of late, the luchador has run into some problems with Santos Escobar and the rest of Legado Del Fantasma. This week on SmackDown, Rey challenged Escobar and Dominik to a tag team match at WrestleMania XL. The Master of the 619 later revealed that his partner for the match would be none other than Dragon Lee.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with the Latino World Order this week on SmackDown LowDown. Mysterio mentioned that it was very exciting for the faction to add Lee to their midst. The Hall of Famer detailed that it was a tough decision for him but he was hopeful that things would turn out great in the future.

"This is a very exciting moment for the group, for the LWO. It was a very hard decision for me to make on who would be my partner but everything just kinda comes out on the fly. The moment was hot and I know he really wanted to be a part of this group. Latinos forever," Rey Mysterio said. [0:22 - 0:37]

Seeing if the decision of The Master of the 619 pays dividends at The Show of Shows will be interesting.

WWE Superstar Dragon Lee was thankful to Rey Mysterio

During the same conversation, Dragon Lee expressed his gratitude to Rey Mysterio for letting him be a part of the prestigious Latino World Order. He promised his childhood hero that he would not let him down. The 28-year-old star felt that the faction was his family and he would not disappoint them on the big stage.

"Hey, thank you for the opportunity, Rey. You know what, I won't disappoint my people," Dragon Lee said. [0:38 - 0:47]

Rey Mysterio already defeated Dirty Dom and schooled him last year at The Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see if he can repeat the same feat this year against his former protégé also fighting by Dominik's side.

