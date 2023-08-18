Lawsuit against WWE temporarily dismissed

Former WWE writer Britney Abrahams recently dismissed her lawsuit against the company and multiple individuals within.

Earlier this year, Abrahams had filed the lawsuit in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York. She had claimed that WWE fired her as she objected to the idea of using "offensively racist and stereotypical jargon" in scripts for black performers.

Expand Tweet

However, according to a new court document (via Fightful), the lawsuit has been temporarily dismissed. This lawsuit was against some of WWE's top brass, including Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Chris Dunn, Ryan Callahan, Jennifer Pepperman, Christine Lubrano, and Mike Heller.

Check the filing below:

"Pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 41(a)(1)(i), Plaintiff Britney Abrahams, by and through her attorneys, THE COCHRAN FIRM, hereby gives notice that the above captioned action is voluntarily discontinued without prejudice as to all claims and causes of action against defendants CHRIS DUNN, individually, RYAN CALLAHAN, individually, JENIFFER PEPPERMAN, individually, CHRISTINE LUBRANO, individually, MIKE HELLER, individually, VINCE MCMAHON, individually, STEPHANIE MCMAHON, individually, with each party bearing that party’s own attorney’s fees and costs. Dismissal is proper under this section because the Defendants have not yet answered the complaint in this matter." [From the filing]

Abrahams worked as a writer for WWE from 2020 to 2022.

What were some of the allegations made by former WWE writer Britney Abrahams in her lawsuit?

Britney Abrahams seemingly made several claims against some top executives in WWE, including former CEO Vince McMahon and former Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

She claimed that the company fired her in 2022 when she tried to raise concerns regarding "offensively racist and stereotypical jargon" being used in scripts for performers.

It was alleged that former women's champion Bianca Belair expressed her frustrations when a writer pitched her to say, "Uh-uh! Don't make me take off my earrings and beat your ass!" Alongside this, superstars Aaliyah, Mansoor, and Angel Garza were seemingly pitched to be involved in a love triangle storyline in which Mansoor would allegedly be someone who was involved in the 9/11 attacks.

Finally, superstar Apollo Crews was allegedly asked to adopt an exaggerated Nigerian accent during 2020-2021.

It remains to be seen whether Abrahams will proceed with the lawsuit in the near future.

What do you make of the whole situation? Let us know in the comments section below.