Layla teases WWE return after 10 years for major WrestleMania showdown

Layla retired from WWE back in 2015 and has since started a family of her own outside of the business. Layla has married and welcomed a daughter but recently became a hot topic of conversation following Michelle McCool's Hall of Fame induction.

Chelsea Green recently threw a challenge to Michelle McCool and Layla, who formed a popular tag team called LayCool, ahead of WrestleMania 41 and it seems that Layla is only too happy to accept it.

Layla hasn't been back in the ring since announcing her retirement and went on to make a career for herself as a real estate agent instead. Initially, Layla wasn't open to returning to be part of the women's revolution but now it seems that she's ready to return to the business.

Layla would be up against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven if she returned to WWE at WrestleMania

Chelsea Green has made it clear that she wants to take on all the women who once referred to themselves as Divas in WWE and since Michelle and Layla are both former Divas Champions, they would be the perfect opposition at WrestleMania.

As the Women's United States Champion, Green is expected to be on the card, and Piper Niven has been working as her head of security and the person who maintains her safety as champion.

Michelle and Layla have held the Women's and Divas Championships respectively. With Michelle going into the Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 41 later this year, she will already be in Las Vegas and could be talked into having one final match.

Michelle McCool has been part of the women's revolution several times and has appeared in a number of Royal Rumble matches. She is also the wife of The Undertaker and has been a lot more involved in recent events in WWE than many other former women stars of the previous generations.

