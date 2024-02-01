"Leave me alone" - Former WWE manager details how Triple H should have responded to Vince McMahon allegations

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about how Triple H dealt with questions regarding the Vince McMahon lawsuit during a recent press conference.

Last month, in a lawsuit, McMahon was accused of abuse and exploitation by former WWE employee Janel Grant. During the post-Royal Rumble press conference, The Game was bombarded with questions on the issue, which he carefully dodged by focusing on the positives.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran said Triple H should have come prepared with a better response when he was showing up for the presser.

"If he was gonna be out there not only as a corporate executive with the company but as a member of the family, if he was gonna be out there at all, then couldn't he have fielded the first Vince-related question with, 'Look guys, obviously this is a touchy subject for me not just business-wise but, personally. But I am as shocked as anyone in this room to hear some of the things that have been alleged.'"

Cornette added that Triple H could have made it clear that WWE was now a very different company from back when McMahon was in charge:

"It's not the same company that put this production that drew 50,000 people tonight as it was a few years ago when these things were alleged to take place. So, leave me alone. Would that have been something?" [3:16 - 4:35]

You can watch the full video here:

Triple H was proud of Bayley for winning the Royal Rumble

During the same press conference, Triple H congratulated several WWE Superstars for putting on a great show at Royal Rumble 2024.

He praised Bayley for her contributions to the company and mentioned that The Role Model was often overlooked in WWE. He lauded her record-setting performance in the Rumble match and claimed she deserved the win.

Expand Tweet

The Hall of Famer even claimed that WWE was enjoying one of its most successful eras right now, and he was excited about the company's future.

What did you think of Triple H's responses at the Royal Rumble press conference? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from the article's first half, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.