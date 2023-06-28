"Leave us alone"- Dutch Mantell believes 45-year-old WWE personality is "useless" (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell, also known as Zeb Colter during his time with WWE, shared his honest thoughts on Adam Pearce's on-screen role in the company.

Pearce has been an on-screen WWE authority figure for RAW and SmackDown since 2020. The 45-year-old is often seen handling disputes and making matches and has even suspended stars on a few occasions.

However, Dutch Mantell is not impressed with how Pearce has been running things around on weekly shows. The wrestling veteran had the following to say about him on the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"Pearce is useless. Nobody listens to him. He goes out there, and everytime I see him out there, he's always on his phone...I don't know. He can make a match on the fly and they talk about all this kind of this Marketplace of great matches but he if can make it on the fly, I mean...I don't know. I don't like him in that role. I think he was better on one of those segments they did where he stood up to people a little bit. I don't think he's very effective. I think they could take that role and do a lot better with it. Get over there in the corner and leave us alone," said the veteran. [From 56:48 - 58:04]

Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Adam Pearce banning Bianca Belair from ringside on WWE SmackDown

Adam Pearce has been actively involved in the ongoing storyline between Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship.

The 45-year-old promised Belair a rematch against The Empress of Tomorrow, but Charlotte returned to jump ahead of the queue. This led to tension between Pearce and the EST as Flair was given a match before her.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, the WWE official barred Belair from ringside during the upcoming match between Charlotte and Asuka. However, Dutch Mantell believes that Bianca will still make her presence feel in the bout:

"Her [Bianca Belair] barred at ringside is reverse psychology. You know that if they barr her, she's coming in. She may not be there from the start, but she's going to come in. It's like saying don't say this and as soon as you say it, wrestling fans, they're going to start saying it. It's always been that way," said Mantell. [From 58:33 - 58:57]

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE They done banned ya girl from ringside… They done banned ya girl from ringside… https://t.co/CSz6N40wUX

The Queen will take on Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

