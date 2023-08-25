Legend Bill Apter predicts that 37-year-old star can become a major star after losing to Gunther (Exclusive)

Gunther has been one of WWE's most important superstars since his main roster debut last year. As he is on the verge of history, legend Bill Apter believes that a 37-year-old star can prove himself to be a main event player after losing to Gunther.

The Ring General is set to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. He was defeated by Chad Gable via countout on RAW - setting the Alpha Academy member up for a title shot - potentially at Payback. Since Gunther has to get past the event to beat The Honky Tonk Man's record, he is expected to retain.

Bill Apter appeared on The Wrestling Time Machine and told host Mac Davis and Hall of Famer Teddy Long that he expects Chad Gable will get a fabulous showing against the Intercontinental Champion but still expects him to lose and prove himself to be a main event star:

"I think Chad Gable is going to put on a fabulous showing but something is gonna change at the very end of that. It's going to cost him the victory but it's still going to put him over as a major star." (14:22-14:31)

Teddy Long echoed Bill Apter's sentiment about losing to Gunther

Teddy Long agreed with Bill Apter, stating that if Chad Gable loses to Gunther, it won't necessarily kill his career.

He said that many wrestlers have this sentiment of how a loss can hurt them, whereas Long views it as a part of their story:

"That's what I tell people all the time, man. Just because you lose a match, it doesn't kill your career. Sometimes if you lose, it might help you a little bit, you know what I mean? It makes your story mean more. It makes somebody want to see you the next time when you go back for your rematch... So being beat, a lot of guys, they look at that like, "Oh, it'll kill my career.' [...] If you're going to win them all, how are you going to... it doesn't make any sense, the thinking from some of these guys," Long said. (14:33-15:03)

This is one of those things that is very specific and case-by-case. When looking at a superstar like the late Bray Wyatt, his career was filled with moments where he lost crucial matches that many felt he should have won. Whereas for some others, a loss can still elevate them.

