Legend Bill Apter thinks 33-year-old star quit WWE this year after being fed up with fans (Exclusive)

Bill Apter gave his thoughts on the recent WWE departure of a certain 33-year-old star. He stated that the company was unable to capitalize on Lacey Evans' potential and believed that she may have been fed up with fans criticizing her.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Hall of Famers Bill Apter and Teddy Long were asked about their thoughts on Lacey Evans' recent WWE exit.

Bill Apter told host Mac Davis that Lacey Evans' departure was a head-scratcher because of her potential.

"It's a head-scratcher to me too, but they really kept her trying different directions, and I think when she first came to WWE, they went on so long with these promos that she was doing, but it didn't create the fever pitch, I think, that they anticipated. And then the gimmick with the Cobra Clutch, I think, got people angry, and I think she got fed up with all the negative stuff that people were talking about her on the internet."

He also speculated that the 33-year-old may start her subscription-based service shortly.

"I understand now that she's opening a family restaurant or something. But I have a feeling that she's going to make a fortune on Fans Only [OnlyFans], and she's going to show a lot more skin than she's ever shown in WWE, and she's going to be making a lot of money." (3:27 - 4:22)

Bill Apter also revealed WWE offered "ridiculously low money" for a legend to return to manage Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans had an instant connection with Sgt. Slaughter because of her real-life stint with the Marine Corps and Slaughter's kayfabe army role. She also adopted his Cobra Clutch move, leading many to believe he could return to manage the former WWE star.

On the same episode, Bill Apter revealed that WWE offered ridiculously low money to Sgt. Slaughter to return as Lacey Evans' manager:

"I talked to Sgt. Slaughter about that. And he said he had an offer or offered to manage Lacey Evans. But he said they offered him a ridiculously low amount of money to do that thing, but I think had Slaughter come in and been with her in that Marine gimmick and been with her in that Cobra Clutch. And videos of him instructing her how to put that in - I think that would have been a money-maker." (7:50 - 8:21)

