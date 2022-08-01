Legend says WWE could sell SmackDown as a sleeping pill, predicts how the show will fare under Triple H (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes Triple H must make significant changes to the way WWE SmackDown is presented.

Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, reviews the Friday night show every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Smack Talk.” He often states how the episodes are predictable due to Vince McMahon’s tendency to book repetitive matches and segments.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Sid Pullar III, the legendary booker joked that WWE could make money by selling SmackDown as a sleeping pill. He also predicted that the show could improve with Triple H now in charge of creative.

“I think he’ll bring a little bit of order,” Mantell said, discussing Triple H’s new role. “We watch SmackDown every Friday night. I think if you could take SmackDown and bottle it and sell it as a sleeping pill, then they’d make a billion dollars. Because when you’re sitting there watching, you’re going, ‘Oh God, when’s this thing over?’ Nothing happens out of the ordinary.” [10:44-11:12]

Dutch Mantell thinks SmackDown can learn from Memphis Wrestling

Before joining WWE as a manager, Dutch Mantell used to book successful wrestling shows in the Memphis territory.

The 72-year-old kept fans entertained with unexpected moments and interesting storylines. In today’s WWE, he thinks both of those things are lacking.

“What made wrestling what it was before?” Mantell continued. “Things happening out of the blue. ‘Why did that happen? Oh my God, I never thought I’d see this.’ That’s what made Memphis Wrestling back in the day, because we’d do some crazy stuff on Monday night, come to Saturday morning TV, and it was live, then we’d add to that and all of a sudden we had an angle.” [11:12-11:34]

Mantell added that Memphis Wrestling shows could double ticket sales in the space of a week simply based on good storytelling. He believes WWE is unable to do that due to spoilers and predictable booking.

