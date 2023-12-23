Legend comments on Karrion Kross' cryptic promo on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

A Hall of Fame journalist shared his honest thoughts on Karrion Kross' cryptic promo on WWE SmackDown.

The former NXT Champion has not had the success he would have hoped for after returning to WWE last year. However, Kross has been teasing a paradigm shift over the last few weeks through cryptic promos. The same continued on the blue brand last night as The Doomwalker was once again featured in a mysterious vignette.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, wrestling legend Bill Apter noted that while he liked the promo, he is unsure about the character direction after looking at Karrion Kross' recent booking.

"It was a great promo but I am just looking at what they have done with him and all of a sudden, ‘I’m back and I am better than ever and I am right in the middle of SmackDown.’ I don’t know." [From 38:33 to 38:46]

Karrion Kross was one of the first names to be brought back by Triple H after he took over the WWE creative department from Vince McMahon. However, the star has been a victim of inconsistent booking in his second run. Fans will be hoping for a turnaround after a recent series of cryptic messages.

