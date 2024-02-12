Legend dislikes WWE's rumored plan for CM Punk

CM Punk will be out of action for several months after undergoing triceps surgery following the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble. While people speculate about Punk's immediate future, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash gave his take on the 45-year-old possibly becoming a commentator.

Ace Steel, Punk's friend and former trainer, recently said on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast that The Best in the World could work as an announcer. The veteran has lots of experience commentating on mixed martial arts and wrestling events.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash explained why he would prefer to see Punk as an occasional on-screen character rather than a commentator:

"It would be [too much] for me. You don't wanna take a talent like that that's special [and make them a full-time commentator]. Why not give him like a Piper's Pit [talking segment] where he just does a Pipebomb? Every couple shows. Punk's Pipebomb – boom, there we go, we're done." [1:00:12 – 1:00:46]

Punk is widely viewed as one of the best talkers in the wrestling business. He appeared at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event last week as an analyst.

How Kevin Nash would set up CM Punk's return

Before CM Punk has recovered from injury, Kevin Nash thinks the former WWE Champion could feud with other superstars during promo segments.

The nWo member added that Punk's return will be "money" and is "not that hard" to book:

"I would put Phil in that spot [segment host] and keep him special because he could stir s**t all over the place. I want him, especially as he gets closer to getting healthy, he's got three or four people that can't wait for this p***k to get cleared so they can beat his f***ing a**. There's your money. It's not that hard, man." [1:02:28 – 1:03:09]

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee recently became the new RAW announce team, while Corey Graves and Wade Barrett call the action on SmackDown. Booker T and Vic Joseph are the usual commentators for WWE's developmental brand, NXT, but Byron Saxton is currently filling in for Booker.

