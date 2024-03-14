Legend explains why The Bloodline is so successful compared to the nWo (Exclusive)

The Bloodline is widely viewed as one of the greatest wrestling factions of all time. In an exclusive interview, legendary wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan outlined the one big difference between Roman Reigns' group and the New World Order (nWo).

In 1996, Hulk Hogan joined forces with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall at WCW Bash at the Beach to form the nWo. The three-man stable quickly gained popularity, leading to the creation of a Japanese version of the group. Including celebrities, 79 people represented the nWo between 1996 and 2002.

Sullivan worked for WCW during the nWo's rise to prominence. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, he gave former WCW President Eric Bischoff credit for recruiting the founding nWo members:

"Eric saw it," Sullivan said. "He had the vision to see it, but he brought the band in. It changed the wrestling business. It was fabulous." [3:08 – 3:16]

The nWo's critics often point to the fact that the stable lost momentum due to the high number of individuals in the group. The Bloodline, by contrast, has only had a small number of members since it was introduced in 2020.

Asked if the nWo recruited too many people, Sullivan highlighted how The Bloodline has succeeded:

"Yeah [too many nWo members], I mean, that's why The Bloodline is so successful. They've kept it to four." [3:22 – 3:27]

The faction currently consists of Jimmy Uso, The Rock, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and special counsel Paul Heyman. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn are former members.

The Rock's addition to The Bloodline impressed Kevin Sullivan

On March 1, The Rock uploaded a 21-minute video explaining the logic behind his heel turn and rivalry with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Kevin Sullivan liked The Rock's video and thinks more fans will be invested in the storyline thanks to his unique social media approach:

"It's a different era, and I understand what they're going through, but The Rock held you for 21 minutes on that interview. They're talking people into the building with Cody and Seth and The Bloodline. It's fabulous." [4:07 – 4:25]

On April 6, Roman Reigns and The Rock will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. The following night, Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

What are your thoughts on The Rock's storyline? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.