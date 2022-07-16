"I knew his wife better than I knew him" - WWE Legend recalls his real-life interactions with The Ultimate Warrior (Exclusive)

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, has recalled his brief real-life interactions with the late Ultimate Warrior.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, James noted that he only met the Hall of Famer a few times. He claimed that the latter was always kind to him.

The former D-Generation X member even recalled the days of him working alongside Warrior's wife as part of the creative team:

"Well, look, I don't have very much to say during that I was in Germany in 96 and I wasn't watching American TV. But from what I understand, he was very far and few between, like nobody ever saw him until he was on TV. Look, I never met Jim but a couple of times, and it was literally just meeting him and saying 'Hello, how are you?' He's always been great to me. But I don't know a whole lot about Jim, to be quite honest with you. I've said this before, I knew his wife better than I knew him and I didn't mean that in any salacious way. We worked together on the creative team, you know what I mean? And that was after he passed, so I actually knew her and her daughters better than I knew him," said James [0:15-1:17]

The Ultimate Warrior's biggest achievements in WWF/WWE

During his time as an active competitor, The Ultimate Warrior shared the ring with some of the most legendary names in the industry. However, it was Warrior's collision against Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI which could very well be regarded as the biggest match of the former's career.

WWE @WWE Remembering The Ultimate Warrior on his birthday Remembering The Ultimate Warrior on his birthday https://t.co/Y1EFELKGgF

The two men competed in a match that was labeled "The Ultimate Challenge." Warrior's WWF Intercontinental Championship and Hogan's WWF Championship were on the line at the same time.

Warrior went on to beat The Hulkster to capture both titles, making him the first wrestler to hold both belts at the same time. In 2014, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and also addressed the fans at WrestleMania XXX on the following episode of RAW.

