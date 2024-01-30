Legend reveals he rejected WWE's Royal Rumble offer

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble took place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, January 27. On the latest episode of his podcast, two-time Hall of Famer Kevin Nash disclosed details about an offer he received to attend the event.

Nash worked for WWE between 1993-1996 and 2002-2003 before returning for another short run with the company in 2011. The 64-year-old occasionally appears at high-profile shows, such as the Hall of Fame, reunion episodes, and major events like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

The most recent episode of Nash's Kliq This podcast was recorded on Wednesday, three days before the Royal Rumble. The wrestling legend revealed he was asked to appear at the event. However, he rejected the offer because he wanted to watch the Detroit Lions in the NFL:

"I got a call from WWE, and the Rumble's Sunday, right? And they want me to be at the Rumble on Sunday," Nash said before realizing the Royal Rumble was on Saturday. "But, still, you want me to go over? I'm just like, I've gotta party! I got a Lions party I gotta prepare for! It's f***ing three hours across the state each way." [2:00:14 – 2:01:03]

WWE sometimes uses legends in promotional spots for big premium live events. Hulk Hogan, for example, recently appeared in video packages on RAW, SmackDown, and at the beginning of the Royal Rumble broadcast.

What would Kevin Nash have done at the WWE Royal Rumble?

While some Royal Rumble matches feature surprise appearances from legends, that was not the case in the 30-man contest this year.

Kevin Nash added that he would likely have made a short cameo appearance while watching the show from the crowd:

"They want me to sit in a booth and maybe come by and catch me with a camera [to show] that I showed up at the Rumble. I didn't hear anything about payday." [2:01:06 – 2:01:24]

Nash's last match for the company came in 2014 when he lasted two minutes and 36 seconds in the Royal Rumble.

