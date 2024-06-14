Legend says he left WWE shortly after confronting Vince McMahon over plane incident

Vince McMahon oversaw WWE's creative direction for four decades before being replaced by his son-in-law Triple H in 2022. In a recent interview, wrestling legend Greg Gagne recalled how he once took exception to McMahon's behavior during a plane ride.

Gagne, the son of former American Wrestling Association (AWA) promoter Verne Gagne, joined WWE as a road agent in 2006. On one occasion, he was on Vince McMahon's plane when the former WWE Chairman threw an ice cube at a producer who fell asleep.

Speaking to Monte & The Pharaoh, Gagne revealed he went "ballistic" with McMahon and ended up leaving the company:

"All of a sudden, he picks up an ice cube and he hits the guy again, cut the guy right over the eye. I went a little ballistic. 'What is wrong with you? Are you nuts? Come on, let the guy sleep. He's an older guy.' 'Nobody sleeps on my plane. Don't you get it?' It was shortly after that I got the axe." [8:26 – 8:54]

Gagne is best known for his wrestling career in the 1970s and 1980s. While he mostly performed for the AWA, he also had a brief stint wrestling for WWE in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Greg Gagne reacts to Vince McMahon allegations

In January, former WWE employee Janel Grant accused Vince McMahon of sexually assaulting and trafficking her between 2019 and 2022. McMahon denied the allegations before resigning as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO "out of respect."

Greg Gagne believes McMahon's upbringing in the wrestling business led to him thinking he could do whatever he wanted:

"I don't know anything about the charges. I don't wanna just guess. I'm just telling you that there are some guys in sports, the guys that came up the hard way, you never have a problem with. The guys that got in the easy way and made it, their egos get out of control." [9:12 – 9:33]

In the same interview, Gagne explained what happened when he told current WWE star Tiffany Stratton to go home during a training session.

