Legend says he rejected WWE role due to Vince McMahon

Dutch Mantell turned down the opportunity to become a WWE producer because he did not want to work closely with Vince McMahon.

The legendary booker and manager appeared on-screen in WWE as Uncle Zebekiah between 1994 and 1996, and as Zeb Colter between 2013 and 2016. Despite his vast experience in the wrestling business, he did not work behind the scenes as a producer or writer for WWE.

Speaking on “WSI” with James Romero, Mantell explained that he would not have coped well with McMahon’s explosive temper.

“I’ve been asked [about a producer role] and I turned it down because a pet peeve of mine is getting cussed out about every 15 minutes,” Mantell said. “I never softened to that approach much. And Vince, he’s so volatile. ‘Goddamnit!’ He’d throw stuff. I never could operate in an environment like that.” [5:25-5:58]

According to Mantell, McMahon is “like a volcano” who can suddenly “go off” on the people around him depending on his mood. For that reason, he had no interest in reporting directly to the WWE Chairman as a producer.

Why Dutch Mantell did not join Vince McMahon’s creative team

Similarly, the former Zeb Colter did not want to write television for WWE due to concerns about Vince McMahon’s mood and treatment of creative team members.

He also disliked the fact that the 76-year-old regularly changes his mind about scripts on the day of shows.

“This is one time this happened, I forgot where it was, they were still writing the show when the first match was in the ring,” Mantell said. “They hadn’t completed the show. It all depends on Vince’s mood and how he feels that day. That’s why I didn’t take a creative job.” [1:31-1:53]

Mantell previously worked on the IMPACT Wrestling/TNA creative team between 2003 and 2009. He also booked shows for various other companies, including the International Wrestling Association and World Wrestling Council promotions in Puerto Rico.

Please credit “WSI” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far