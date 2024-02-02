Legend says Shawn Michaels gave him his wrestling school for free

Shawn Michaels ran a wrestling school in San Antonio, Texas, between 1999 and 2001. In a recent interview, wrestling legend Rudy Gonzalez recalled how he took over the training academy from the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Michaels opened the school shortly after a serious back injury forced him to retire from in-ring competition in 1998. When he came out of retirement to wrestle for WWE again, he considered closing the school before offering it to fellow trainer Gonzalez.

In an interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Gonzalez said The Heartbreak Kid did not expect any money in return:

"He said, 'I can't run the school and work full-time for WWF,' or WWE, whatever it was called at that time. 'So, I'm gonna have to shut the school down, unless you want it?' I was like, 'What I gotta pay for it?' He says, 'Nothing. Your loyalty has been more than enough.'" [1:05:20 – 1:05:44]

Gonzalez wrestled for several promotions in the 1980s and 1990s, including WCW and WWE. He even lost a match against Michaels on the February 15, 1992, episode of WWE Superstars.

Rudy Gonzalez's current relationship with Shawn Michaels

While working together at the wrestling school, Rudy Gonzalez and Shawn Michaels helped train high-profile names including Brian Kendrick, Bryan Danielson, and Lance Cade.

Gonzalez has been a guest trainer at WWE's Performance Center training facility three times in recent years. He also keeps in touch with Michaels, who oversees the future of WWE as the company's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative:

"I keep in contact with him," Gonzalez continued. "Every chance I get, I tell him thank you. Again, more than grateful for the opportunity he gave me. I was around a lot of good kids. Still am. I got the chance to train some good, good boys that have gone on to bigger and better things. I see them on TV and I'm more than proud of them." [1:06:16 – 1:06:43]

The San Antonio wrestling school is now known as the Texas Wrestling Academy. Other notable former students include Paul London and Raquel Rodriguez.

