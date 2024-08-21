Legend shares unheard Hulk Hogan story about WWE match finish (Exclusive)

Kevin Sullivan was a Dungeon of Doom member when the group feuded with Hulk Hogan in WCW in the mid-1990s. Teddy Long, a former referee and on-screen authority figure, recently recalled how Hogan once called Sullivan for advice about a WWE match.

Hogan wrestled for WCW between 1994 and 2000 before returning to WWE in 2002. Although Sullivan did not work for WWE at the time, he was widely respected by wrestlers due to his creative mind and experience as a WCW booker.

Long often traveled with Sullivan during his early days in the wrestling business. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, he said Hogan wanted guidance from his former in-ring rival even when they worked for different companies:

"Only really Kevin and myself knew this, me and Kevin were together, I forget where we were, but Hogan had went back to Vince [McMahon], went to New York for, I guess, a short run," Long said. "I forget who Hogan was working with that night, but Hogan called Kevin on the phone for a finish. Hogan wanted a finish on what to do. So I'm telling you, I was right there when that happened." [6:50 – 7:09]

On August 9, Sullivan passed away at the age of 75. Watch the video above to hear Long discuss The Taskmaster's career with legendary reporter Bill Apter and host Mac Davis.

Bill Apter on Kevin Sullivan vs. Hulk Hogan and Wyatt Sicks comparison

Kevin Sullivan made it his mission to "end Hulkamania" during his days in The Dungeon of Doom. He targeted Hulk Hogan alongside several wrestlers, including King Curtis laukea (aka The Master), The Giant, Kamala, and Lex Luger.

Bill Apter added that Sullivan's on-screen presentation was similar to how WWE has portrayed The Wyatt Sicks in recent weeks:

"He was in the league of King Curtis, Abdullah the Butcher, The Original Sheik. Kevin Sullivan's whole gimmick, along with Mark Lewin and some of the other people, really was terrifying. It was so believable. It was way out there and it's almost like what the Wyatts are trying to do, but it was so believable you couldn't think it wasn't real." [7:20 – 7:43]

Sullivan's feud with Hulk Hogan featured prominently on WCW programming in 1995 and early 1996. The Hulkster won the rivalry before turning heel and starting the nWo stable alongside Kevin Nash and Scott Hall.

