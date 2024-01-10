Legend suggests INSANE twist after Damian Priest and Judgment Day's repeated failures with WWE Money in the Bank contract (Exclusive)

Judgment Day member Damian Priest has held the WWE Money in the Bank contract for quite some time but has yet to cash it in successfully. This has led to legendary journalist Bill Apter speculating an incredible twist.

The Money in the Bank contract is usually only valid for a year after someone wins it. This means that Damian Priest only has a finite amount of time before he can no longer use the contract to get a title shot. So far, he is yet to cash in.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter discussed who Damian could challenge with the Money in the Bank contract. He named AJ Styles a possible contender should he win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

"I mean, I just keep waiting for this to happen on TV already. It's just not going anywhere... Maybe it [the MITB contract] will just expire. They have never done that," said Apter. [18:41 onwards]

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what Damian Priest plans to do with the contract in WWE.

