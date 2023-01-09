Legend wanted Hair vs. Career match against Shawn Michaels, former WWE wrestler recalls

Lanny Poffo recently disclosed details about a WWE stipulation match that never happened between his brother Macho Man Randy Savage and Shawn Michaels.

Savage was one of WWE's top stars in the 1980s. In the early 1990s, Vince McMahon introduced a "youth movement" to revamp his ageing roster. As a result, the former WWE Chairman drastically reduced Savage's in-ring schedule.

On Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, Poffo revealed that Savage wanted to face Michaels in a Hair vs. Career match. The Hall of Famer thought a bout with The Heartbreak Kid would be on the same level as his WrestleMania 3 contest with Ricky Steamboat:

"He didn't wanna leave, but he had an idea that he could end his career with a better match than he had with Steamboat by working with Shawn Michaels," Poffo said. "It would build it up to a giant crescendo, and his idea was if Shawn Michaels loses, he loses his hair. And if Randy loses, since his hair was nothing to speak of, he would lose his career and then be relegated to the announcer's desk." [0:19 – 0:52]

While Randy Savage was nearing the end of his career, Michaels was one of WWE's main up-and-coming singles stars. The two legends faced each other at several live events in 1992 and 1993, but they never feuded in a meaningful storyline on television.

What happened after WWE rejected the Randy Savage vs. Shawn Michaels idea

WWE's higher-ups apparently liked Randy Savage's suggestion, but they wanted him to remain part of the broadcast team instead.

Lanny Poffo added that his brother immediately called rival promotion WCW when his idea was dismissed:

"They said, 'Randy, that's a great idea, but we're having a youth movement and the best thing you can do is hang on to the microphone.' He said, 'Oh, I'm sorry, I didn't realize I was elderly, but I think I'll get a second opinion on that.' So he calls the WCW, says, 'Is that offer still on the table?' Boom, he goes there." [0:56 – 1:18]

Savage was 41 years old when he defeated Crush at WrestleMania 10 in March 1994. The match turned out to be his final televised WWE encounter.

The former WWE Champion continued wrestling at live events throughout the year before joining WCW in December 1994.

