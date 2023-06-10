Legendary 17-time Champion returns for the first time since WrestleMania 39 after Adam Pearce introduces a new title on SmackDown

Adam Pearce has had one of his toughest nights on SmackDown, at least in 2023. He found himself getting put on the spot on numerous occasions, and he had another big decision to make when he introduced a brand-new title.

To keep you up to speed, RAW Women's Champion Asuka was handed a brand new title - the WWE Women's Championship. It will begin a new lineage and also get rid of the issues that were caused by having the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles.

As soon as the title was introduced by Adam Pearce, 17-time Champion Charlotte Flair made her first appearance since WrestleMania 39, where she lost her SmackDown Women's title to Rhea Ripley.

As she always does, she cut the line and immediately set herself up for a title shot despite Bianca Belair being the woman who is supposed to get a title shot.

Pearce had to reassure Belair earlier backstage not to interfere despite her issues with Asuka - confirming that she has a pending title shot against The Empress of Tomorrow.

Adam Pearce was once again confronted backstage by The EST after the segment and told her that he will find a way around this. He was on the phone, seemingly ready to book Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for Money in the Bank 2023.

As for the returning Flair, she took out the WWE Women's Champion to stand tall upon her return.

