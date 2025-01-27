Legendary 24-time WWE champions to return and retire in the company, believes Kurt Angle, despite them being employed elsewhere

Kurt Angle knows a thing or two about leaving and returning to WWE for his official retirement. Angle believes that a couple of former WWE Superstars are also destined to come back to the company and finish their careers there.

After more than a decade away from WWE, Angle returned in 2017 to get inducted into the Hall of Fame. He remained active until his final match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin in 2019.

In an interview with the Great Offshore Sportsbooks, the Olympic gold medalist predicted the same thing for Matt and Jeff Hardy, more famously known as The Hardy Boyz. They won a total of 24 championships as a team and as individuals in between their multiple stints in WWE.

Kurt Angle guaranteed that fans would see Matt and Jeff back in WWE, and they would likely finish their careers there.

"I think as long as those guys keep their heads on straight, they'll always have an opportunity to go back to WWE. They're so talented. And I will say this. I will guarantee you that they will not retire in TNA. They will retire in WWE, so eventually they'll end up back there again," Angle said. [H/T Great Offshort Sportsbooks]

Matt and Jeff Hardy are currently signed to TNA Wrestling, and they are the reigning TNA Tag Team Champions. The promotion recently announced a multi-year partnership with WWE, so The Hardy Boyz returning is more than likely sooner than later.

Kurt Angle spent the majority of his career in TNA Wrestling

After eight years in WWE from 1998 to 2006, Kurt Angle requested his release, which was granted by the company. Angle was suffering from multiple injuries and his own personal demons. He returned to wrestling that same year by signing with TNA Wrestling.

The Olympian became The Wrestling Machine in TNA, where he spent the majority of his career. He had some of the best matches of his career there, with his wrestling career reaching its peak in the late 2000s.

After 11 years with TNA, Angle returned to WWE and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. He was an active wrestler until 2019 before signing a legends deal, making sporadic appearances over the years.

