Legendary 3-time WWE champion will win his first Royal Rumble match in 6 years, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes he has figured out who will be the winner of WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Given the recent slew of returns, the roster seems to be brimming with potential winners of the highly anticipated match. CM Punk, for instance, is a fan favorite for the bout, as his rivalry with Seth Rollins is seemingly heading to a title match sooner rather than later. However, Bill Apter believes another WWE superstar may surprise everyone to take home the prize.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran journalist named R-Truth as a potential superstar to win the Royal Rumble.

"I just figured out who is gonna win the Royal Rumble. R-Truth." [32:58 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

R-Truth also made his return at the same time as CM Punk. There is no doubt that he is one of the more entertaning members of the WWE roster.

He is currently embroiled in a storyline with the Judgment Day, which has him relentlessly pursuing the faction to become a part of it. His latest match with JD McDonagh saw him winning the bout, apparently earning him a spot on the stable.

