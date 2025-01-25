Legendary 55-year-old superstar spotted at ringside on Friday Night SmackDown

On Friday Night SmackDown on January 24, just one night before Saturday Night's Main Event, a legendary 55-year-old award-winning superstar was present ringside. It wasn't just any other superstar, but one who is a self-professed fan of wrestling.

As you probably guessed by the title, it isn't Vanessa Hudgens. At ringside this week on SmackDown was the legendary 55-year-old Oscar-winning superstar Matthew McConaughey.

Hudgens has been a frequent feature on WWE shows, whether it was the first SmackDown of the year or the RAW on Netflix premiere. McConaughey is a huge fan of pro wrestling and the star from Texas reportedly grew up watching Deep South Wrestling.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

This week, he found himself on the receiving end of ire from Kevin Owens, who came to the commentary desk and called out Joe Tessitore for interviewing Cody Rhodes but not Owens himself.

Because McConaughey happened to be at ringside, he also targeted the living legend and the actor even signaled to him to come behind the barricade. Thankfully for him, Jimmy Uso was the one who came out and shut Kevin Owens up as he slapped him for talking too much.

He even set up a main event match against KO for later tonight, with McConaughey approving of it.

Expand Tweet

McConaughey is another celebrity who has been vocal about his love for wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback