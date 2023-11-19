Legendary 6-time champion breaks character at WWE show; teases massive change for the first time in 1500 days

A legendary six-time WWE champion recently broke character at a house show and teased a massive character change for the first time in four years. The name in question is Bayley.

The Role Model started her career in WWE as one of the most beloved babyfaces, but on the October 11, 2019, episode of SmackDown, fans saw a different side of Bayley as she turned heel and defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She has won the NXT Women's Championship, the RAW Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championship as well.

The Damage CTRL member recently locked horns with Shotzi at the Saturday Night Main Event in Tupelo, Mississippi, on November 18, 2023. WWE took to Instagram to post a snippet from the house show in which Bayley teased a massive character change.

A fan can be seen holding a poster of the babyface Bayley, asking what happened to this sweet girl. The Role Model took the poster off of the fan's hand and sweetly smiled before kissing her photo.

You can check out WWE's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Bayley might get kicked out of the Damage CTRL faction

The Damage CTRL faction is stronger than ever after two new superstars joined forces with them. Kairi Sane recently made her much-awaited return at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, where she helped IYO SKY retain her Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and joined forces with the heel faction.

Meanwhile, on last week's episode of SmackDown, Asuka betrayed Charlotte Flair and Belair to join Damage CTRL as well. During the latest episode of the blue brand, the three Japanese stars seemingly mocked Bayley as they conversed in their native language while laughing at her.

The fans believe The Role Model could get kicked out of her faction if another Japanese star returns to the Stamford-based promotion, as Sarray is reportedly on the company's radar for a return as well. If that happens, the WWE Universe might see a faction full of Japan's finest wrestling stars.

Damage CTRL is set to face off against a team of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch in a Survivor Series Women's WarGames Match. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the bout.

Do you believe Bayley could get kicked out of Damage CTRL? Let us know in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.