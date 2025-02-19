Legendary 9-time WWE champions called out; set for major title match next week on NXT

Tonight's episode of NXT saw a pair of legendary champions called out for a major title match. Nine-time WWE tag team champions, The Hardy Boyz, are set to return to the promotion next week.

Ad

Matt and Jeff Hardy were called out by one of NXT's resident tag teams, the No Quarter Catch Crew. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights challenged the brothers after confronting the NXT Tag Team Champions, Fraxiom.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom were approached backstage and wrongly presumed that No Quarter Catch Crew wanted a shot at their titles. However, in a shocking twist, Borne and Heights turned to the camera and called out The Hardy Boyz.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matt and Jeff Hardy are the current TNA World Tag Team Champions. They responded to the challenge just minutes after it was issued. They will defend their titles on WWE next week in Cincinnati, Ohio.

This match shows exactly what to expect from the partnership between the Stamford-based promotion and TNA. It will be great to see The Hardy Boyz back where it all started: in a WWE ring, where they first established themselves as one of the greatest tag teams in pro wrestling history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback