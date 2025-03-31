Legendary duo reunite; last seen in WWE 2548 days ago

It's always exciting for WWE fans when legends reunite. Recently, two such legends had a reunion of sorts at Galaxy Con. The last time they were seen in the Stamford-based promotion was 2548 days ago.

Ad

The legends in question serenaded the WWE Universe from the announce table for a long time. They're none other than Jerry "The King" Lawler and Jim Ross. They worked together behind the commentary desk for nearly 18 years and are beloved by fans around the world.

The last time they called a match together was during WrestleMania 34 back in 2018. They called the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal alongside Byron Saxton. Since then, they've gone their separate ways, with Lawler retiring and Ross joining AEW.

Ad

Trending

Considering all this, seeing them reunited at Galaxy Con must have been exciting for WWE fans in attendance. Another legend, Kurt Angle, was also present. He shared a picture on X/Twitter with Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross, referring to them as the "greatest commentating duo of all time."

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's hard to disagree with Angle. Lawler and Ross are two of the greatest, if not the greatest, pro wrestling commentators of all time. Hopefully, despite the circumstances, they can call one last match together sometime in the future.

WWE recently confirmed the main event for Night 1 of WrestleMania 41

If Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross were to call one last match in WWE, it would preferably be at WrestleMania. Speaking of which, the company recently confirmed the main event for Night One of the show, which is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas a few weeks from now.

Ad

Last Friday on SmackDown, it was confirmed that Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins would do battle in the main event of WrestleMania 41. It was a huge announcement, especially considering it was always Punk's dream to main event The Show of Shows.

Expand Tweet

Understandably, The Second City Saint shed tears upon learning the news. He is certainly deserving of the honor. It will be exciting to see him finally live his dream on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback