Legendary former champion loses for the fourth time in a month amid WWE retirement rumors

At WWE SummerSlam this year, multi-time champion Ronda Rousey was defeated by Shayna Baszler in the first-ever MMA Rules match.

The two friends turned foes had two other matches against each other this month at house shows in Mexico, with The Queen of Spades winning both bouts via disqualification. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was also pinned at Money in the Bank last month by Liv Morgan.

Shayna Baszler turned on her during the match, which cost them the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. At SummerSlam, they faced each other one-on-one in an MMA Rules match, which could only be won via submission or knockout.

The duo performed several submission holds during the bout, including ankle locks, armbars, and a rear-naked choke. The bout was won by Shayna Baszler, who utilized the Kirifuda Clutch to emerge victorious.

It has been heavily rumored that this was Ronda Rousey's last match in a while, and it's possible that she could be taking a break soon. She made her WWE debut in 2019, and there's a chance that her with the company could come to an end soon. However, nothing has been confirmed yet, so it'll be interesting to see what happens.

