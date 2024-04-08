Legendary former WWE Champion sends a message to Cody Rhodes minutes before WrestleMania XL Night 2

Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes is set to go one-on-one against Roman Reigns on Night Two of Wrestlemania XL. Ahead of his match, he received a message from a former champion.

Kofi Kingston has been one of WWE's most consistent performers over the years. After spending several years as a tag team wrestler, Kofi finally won the WWE Championship five years ago. Now, Rhodes finds himself in a similar situation heading into WrestleMania. The odds are stacked against the American Nightmare.

Ahead of Rhodes' highly anticipated match at WrestleMania, Kofi Kingston took to social media to send a message to The American Nightmare saying it is his turn to make history.

"So crazy this was five years ago. I’m still so grateful for the entire experience. Thank you all for this… And tonight, it’s @CodyRhodes turn!"

After last night's loss against The Rock and Roman Reigns, the odds are stacked against Cody Rhodes as his title match will now be contested under Bloodline Rules.

Although there has been no clear indication of what this means, with The Rock's power, anything could happen that could hinder The American Nightmare's dream of finishing his story. Only time will tell how the night pans out for The American Nightmare.

