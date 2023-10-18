Legendary multi-time champion returns to WWE show for the first time in 525 days

A legendary multi-time champion made her return to WWE NXT after more than a year.

Natalya has had a legendary WWE career. She has done everything there is to do in the ring and won multiple championships during her time with the company. This has helped establish her as a veteran.

Now, Natalya finds herself in a different spot as a mentor to the younger talent, and she seems to be taking her role seriously. The former women's champion has recently tried her best to guide Tegan Nox on RAW. She even appeared during Nox's match on NXT after 525 days to help her out against Piper Niven and Chelsea Green.

Tonight on NXT, Tegan Nox was set to face Lyra Valkyria. However, before her match, Natalya showed up backstage and greeted her, which surprised Tegan. Nattie then accompanied her to the ring before her match against Lyra.

The match was going well until Chelsea Green and Piper Niven showed up to cause a distraction, allowing Lyra to get the win on Nox with a Roundhouse Kick.

It's nice to see a veteran like Natalya show her support for a young superstar like Tegan Nox. This pairing should help boost the latter's career.

