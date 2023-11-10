Legendary mural honoring Rey Mysterio's family suddenly removed

After a few months, a legendary mural honoring the Rey Mysterio family has been removed.

The Mysterio Family is one of the most legendary families in professional wrestling. It has spanned three generations and has contributed immensely to the business. Hence, considering their impressive list of accomplishments, an artist tried to honor them.

Artist Daniel 'Dentlok' Angeles paid homage to the legendary Mysterio Family by painting a mural on the side of a building in San Diego, California. It featured the three generations of the Mysterio family - Rey Mysterio Sr., Rey Mysterio Jr., and Dominik. It took five months to complete with the help of the local community, who even raised money to buy enough paint to complete the masterpiece.

However, after the mural was completed, the building where it was painted went up for sale, and the new owners removed the mural without notifying Angeles.

“It took me a second to accept that it was gone,” Angeles said. [H/T CBS8]

What's next now that the Rey Mysterio family mural has been removed?

The community is holding a meeting on November 9 where artists and activists aim to bring awareness to such murals before they are erased.

Some laws prevent such things from happening, and Angeles hopes that others can also learn from his experience.

“It's called the CAPA, the California Arts Protection Act and what that dictates is that an owner can't destroy murals without going through the procedures of reaching out to the artist and coming on to an agreement where both can be happy,” Angeles said. [H/T CBS8]

It's sad to hear that all that hard work that Angeles put in went in vain. We hope that artists do receive protection from such incidents from taking place in the future.

What did you make of the Mysterio Family mural being removed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here