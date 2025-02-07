Legendary name announces retirement after 38 years in wrestling; reveals last two dates

A top name in the wrestling business has now ended his career. The legendary name has spoken about what's next.

For fans of ECW, it's a sad day. John Finegan, the head official for the original ECW promotion and a legendary referee, is finally ending his career.

Finegan took to his Facebook to announce his retirement. He said the time had come, and he would referee his final two shows in 2025. After that, he would hang up his striped shirt once and for all.

The star revealed the dates he would be last refereeing: one in March and one on May 3. The May 3 date will be for TWA, where the star first refereed for a full-time promotion in the 1980s.

"Well the time has come. I will be reffing my final two shows ever in 2025. March 22 in Morganville NJ at The 2025 Super 8 and May 3rd for TWA’s One and Done at the world famous ECW Arena! ECWA has been the last promotion I’ve been reffing for the past 12+ years and TWA was the first full time promotion I reffed for back in the late 80’s. And to top it all off TWA’s One and Done will take place in the building where I made a name for myself during the Legendary ECW days!!" [H/T PWInsider]

Finegan said that after 38 years of his refereeing career, something that he had only dreamed about earlier in his life, he could say a final goodbye to his life as a referee. He thanked pro wrestling for allowing him to be a part of this world.

"After 38 years of doing something I dreamed about when I was a little 5 year old kid watching Saturday morning wrestling with my grandmom.I can’t think of a better way to say goodbye to the business I love!! Thank you pro wrestling for allowing me to be apart of your world and thank you to the greatest fans of any sport there is for welcoming me into something you love as much as I do!! See you all at the matches!!" [H/T PWInsider]

Sportskeeda wishes Finegan and his family well in this next step of his life.

