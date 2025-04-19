Legendary name has retired; wins last-ever match on the WWE WrestleMania weekend

WWE WrestleMania is almost around the corner, and there are multiple shows lined up in Las Vegas ahead of the biggest wrestling event of the year. One such show saw a legendary name hang up his wrestling boots.

Ad

Sabu, a pro wrestling legend, has been active inside the squared circle for four decades and made a name for himself in ECW. He was a part of WWE in 1993 and returned to the company for another stint in 2006. While he announced his retirement in 2021, he came out of it for a one-off match.

The 60-year-old competed in his last-ever match last night at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 9, where he defeated Joey Janela in a No Rope Barbed Wire. The hardcore legend took some insane bumps in the match and finished the match bloodied. Another former ECW Superstar, Sandman, was also present in the crowd for his former colleague's final match.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Sabu also showed up in AEW recently, a couple of years ago. He was in Adam Cole's corner for his match against Chris Jericho at the Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View. The 60-year-old also took a bump during the match, which many were in favor of.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More