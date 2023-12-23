Legendary Samoan family member acknowledges Roman Reigns' successor

Roman Reigns already knows who his successor is going to be once he is done with his time as The Tribal Chief. Another legendary family member has now acknowledged his choice.

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns declared Solo Sikoa to be "The Tribal Heir" to The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso hilariously thought that he was being named the heir, only to be surprised when it was Solo instead.

Rikishi, the father of Solo Sikoa and The Usos, reposted Paul Heyman's story acknowledging Solo as The Tribal Heir (photo cropped for size):

He has been acknowledged

It's going to be interesting to see what happens to Solo Sikoa as the Bloodline story progresses. Should it all end at WrestleMania 40, then the only time for Solo to face Roman Reigns is at Elimination Chamber in Perth.

The match seems inevitable, but nothing has been done to position Solo as a world title challenger and opponent to Reigns. The Tribal Chief will likely face either AJ Styles, LA Knight, or Randy Orton at the Royal Rumble next month.

Should something happen, fans will be hoping to see a Fatal 4-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. It still leaves a little room for a Roman vs. Solo feud, if it will happen at all.

However, there's also the possibility that we simply don't see this match during Reigns' run as The Tribal Chief. Some believe that Solo finishing up with The Bloodline will be a blessing in disguise as he can start using his skills on the mic more to develop his personality.