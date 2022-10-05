Legendary star says Jinder Mahal can become a champion again in WWE

Road Dogg believes Jinder Mahal can still pull off another career resurgence and capture a title in WWE. The Modern Day Maharaja enjoyed an unlikely run with the WWE Championship in 2017 but has recently seen his career slow down for multiple reasons.

Mahal has not wrestled on WWE TV since July, and not much has been reported regarding the superstar's status.

Brian James, however, was optimistic about Jinder Mahal's future and didn't rule out the possibility of him having another title reign. Road Dogg said Mahal is much more intelligent now than he was years ago and could always get back into the championship picture if he worked hard.

Here's what James revealed on his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, which revolved around Hell in a Cell 2017:

"Yeah, honestly, I think he can," revealed Road Dogg. "He is not getting anything but better in the ring and wiser and smarter about how to work smart. Yeah, I think there is no reason in the world why he couldn't be a champion again." [2:09:23 - 2:09:40]

Road Dogg looks back at Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship reign

The decision to put the world title on Jinder Mahal was widely criticized as the former 3MB member didn't have a lot of momentum leading up to his shock victory.

Road Dogg was the lead writer of SmackDown in 2017 and admitted that he had grown to become a massive fan of Jinder Mahal's work. The veteran particularly liked Mahal's chemistry with the Singh Brothers, as he added below:

"So, look, I was still the lead writer of the show. I loved Jinder. I loved the fact that we got the Bollywood Boyz, the Singh Brothers, in there with them. Like, I don't know, I loved the package." [14:41 - 14:55]

Road Dogg defended WWE's decision to make Mahal the world champion and felt it was done to boost the company's business and viewership in India. The WWE Hall of Famer didn't see anything wrong in the booking and called it an experiment that didn't do any long-term damage to the product.

"That's what business people do, is make business decisions where the facts don't give a poop about your feelings, and they make business decisions. If this was one of those situations, why? What was wrong with it? Like, why wouldn't you do that?" [15:10 - 15:40]

