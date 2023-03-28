Legendary superstar hugs child in heartwarming moment at show

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray hugged a child in a heartwarming moment at a show.

Bully Ray may very well be one of the best heels in the business. His character is able to generate plenty of heat through his controversial actions. Throughout his career, Bully Ray has blurred the lines between reality and fiction, and this has helped him become one of the best heels in professional wrestling.

Despite his on-screen persona, Bully Ray is quite the opposite when it comes to his fans. He is known to care deeply about them, which can be seen in a viral video on social media.

In the video, Bully Ray walked back to the backstage area after a match. On his way up the entrance ramp, he stopped to hug a child at ringside.

When one fan pointed out the beautiful moment, the former WWE Superstar was quick to respond by saying:

"Yeah…that Bully Ray is such a POS. [laughing emoji]"

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray said that Wardlow should go away to save his career

While Bully Ray is known to care for his fans, he doesn't shy away from speaking his mind. The tag team legend had some choice words to say about Wardlow, whose stock has fallen considerably in recent months.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the former WWE Superstar stated that time away from AEW might be in Wardow's best interest.

"Unfortunately, going away is the only answer, and it’s an absolute horrible answer to have to deal with. This guy just came back. Talked about his father passing away, cut his hair, yada yada," said Ray.

According to Ray, the former TNT Champion has been a victim of bad booking which has halted his momentum.

“This guy is one more poor decision away from dead in the water."

It's sad to see Wardlow's momentum had fallen when at one point, it felt like he would be the face of the company. We will have to wait and see if AEW can book him properly.

