Legendary superstars would get "a big pop" returning at the WWE Royal Rumble as surprises, according to Nia Jax

Nia Jax has named two legends as possible returnees for the WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

The Royal Rumble is known as the perfect opportunity for WWE to bring back superstars, as the format is the best for surprise entries or returns. Speaking about possible surprise returns this year, Nia Jax had two names in mind.

Aja Kong and Bull Nakano are both legends of the business and have been an inspiration to Jax in her career. The two stars have made their legacies of dominating women's wrestling in Japan as well as in US companies at times.

Speaking about the Royal Rumble to TV Insider, Jax had an opinion about which two stars should return and said that Aja Kong and Bull Nakano would get a huge pop from her. She also added that she had watched a lot of their matches.

"I would love for someone from Japan. An Aja Kong and Bull Nakano were favorites. They really established women’s wrestling. I watched a lot of their stuff. They are legends. They would get a big pop for me."

Nia Jax in WWE Royal Rumbles in the past

At this time, Nia Jax has announced herself as a part of the Women's Royal Rumble. She has been a dominant force in previous editions of the event as well, destroying whoever she has faced and coming really close to winning the whole thing.

However, she has also been unable to win a Rumble so far. This year, she will be looking to change that, but will also need to be on the lookout for not only her usual opponents but any surprise contenders who could use the Rumble to return to the promotion once again.

