  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Legendary wrestler confirms retirement after 27 years in emotional post; ended career 9 days ago

Legendary wrestler confirms retirement after 27 years in emotional post; ended career 9 days ago

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 20, 2025 02:54 GMT
The star is done (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is seemingly done (Credit: WWE.com)

A legendary wrestler has ended her in-ring career after 27 years. She has now brought an end to a star-studded career and confirmed that her time wrestling has come to an end.

Sumie Sakai wrestled in what was her last-ever match only nine days ago. The star became a legend after becoming the first-ever Women of Honor Champion in Ring of Honor. She also still has the longest-ever reign with the title.

The wrestler has now confirmed that she is indeed retired and brought an end to her career once and for all. Sakai went on to post emotionally about the end of her career in the ring and said that she would never forget her retirement. She repeatedly thanked everyone and especially pointed out the stars involved in her last match.

also-read-trending Trending
"My retirement match was on January 11th. 2025. I will never forget this day in my entire life🙏🥹❤️ Thank you so much everyone🙏❤️ I love you all.❤️❤️❤️ So happy, so happy🥹🥰 Thank you so much everyone🙏🙇 ♀️❤️ Happiest time of my Pro wrestling career 🥹🥰 Thank you so much everyone🙏🙇 ♀️❤️ Hiromu-san, Mayu-chan, Yuka-chan... And Mr. EVIL, Mr. SHO... Thee strongest, the feariest, the greatest. 🙏🥹❤️ Thank you so much #njstrong #njpw 🙏🥹❤️ Love you all.❤️❤️❤️"

We at Sportskeeda wish the wrestler a happy retirement!

tagline-banner-image
Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी