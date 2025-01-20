A legendary wrestler has ended her in-ring career after 27 years. She has now brought an end to a star-studded career and confirmed that her time wrestling has come to an end.

Sumie Sakai wrestled in what was her last-ever match only nine days ago. The star became a legend after becoming the first-ever Women of Honor Champion in Ring of Honor. She also still has the longest-ever reign with the title.

The wrestler has now confirmed that she is indeed retired and brought an end to her career once and for all. Sakai went on to post emotionally about the end of her career in the ring and said that she would never forget her retirement. She repeatedly thanked everyone and especially pointed out the stars involved in her last match.

"My retirement match was on January 11th. 2025. I will never forget this day in my entire life🙏🥹❤️ Thank you so much everyone🙏❤️ I love you all.❤️❤️❤️ So happy, so happy🥹🥰 Thank you so much everyone🙏🙇 ♀️❤️ Happiest time of my Pro wrestling career 🥹🥰 Thank you so much everyone🙏🙇 ♀️❤️ Hiromu-san, Mayu-chan, Yuka-chan... And Mr. EVIL, Mr. SHO... Thee strongest, the feariest, the greatest. 🙏🥹❤️ Thank you so much #njstrong #njpw 🙏🥹❤️ Love you all.❤️❤️❤️"

We at Sportskeeda wish the wrestler a happy retirement!

