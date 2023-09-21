Legendary wrestling journalist discusses WWE star Gunther's rank among wrestling's most vicious choppers (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently compared WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther's chops to some of the greatest choppers in the wrestling business.

The Ring General has etched his name in the history books by becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. His devastating move set has helped him take down countless opponents. One of these is the violent chops that he uses to leave his opponents writhing in pain.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, host Mac Davis spoke with Bill Apter and Teddy Long about the most vicious chops in the wrestling business. Davis claimed that the WWE IC Champ has one of the best chops in the business today but asked which other wrestling stars would land some of the best chops.

Apter claimed that Wahoo McDaniel and Ric Flair were truly the greats when it came to chopping in the ring.

"Wahoo McDaniel was the chopper. He's the one who taught Ric Flair to chop. I would say, even though he's no longer with us, Wahoo." [From 4:55 - 5:07]

Bill Apter stated WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race also used to land some devastating chops.

"Harley Race was another exceptional chopper. He was very tough on everybody with the chops." [From 6:50 - 6:55]

Teddy Long about being chopped by Wahoo McDaniel before his time in WWE

During the same conversation, Teddy Long spoke about the time when he was managing the team of Ron Simmons and Butch Reed, Doom.

He claimed that they were in Midland, TX, McDaniel's hometown, when he called out the legendary star. Wahoo stepped in and chopped him so hard that he had to lay down in the ring until he regained his bearing.

"I was managing Doom at the time, I was a heel. So I was standing around, talking some sh*t, everybody's booing me. I look over at Wahoo and I'm like, 'Let me do something to get him in his hometown.' So I called Wahoo in, threatening him like I was gonna beat him up. I'm weighing like 90 lbs. He jumped in the ring and I told him, 'Give me that chop.' Oh my God, what did I do that for? Listen to me, he knocked the wind out of me. I just lay down on the mat and I couldn't do nothing until I got my wind back." [From 5:28 - 6:18]

However, Long stated that Wahoo was a great guy, and they got along very well together. He revealed that they even used to ride together back in the territory days before WWE.

What are your best memories of Wahoo McDaniel? Let us know in the comments section below.

