Legendary wrestling journalist feels WWE might change Otis' push completely (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter feels WWE might change Otis' push completely.

Otis is one of the most beloved characters on the WWE roster. Despite playing a heel, his endearing nature makes it almost impossible for anyone to hate him. The WWE Universe cheers for him every time they see him.

Although Otis has been a tag team wrestler for most of his career, one wrestling journalist feels this might change.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine with Teddy Long and Mac Davis, Bill Apter said he feels WWE might get the former Money in the Bank winner out of the tag teams.

He also said that Otis sells a lot of merchandise and is excellent in the ring.

"Yeah. I'm a big Otis fan by the way. I think they need to get Otis out of the tag teams and bring him back to when he won the Money in the Bank years ago and he's such... he's lovable and he's in terms of merchandising, I think they do tons of merchandise with him. He's a great character and he can wrestle he can work in the ring. He's really good," said Apter. [5:20 - 5:42]

WWE star Chad Gable called Otis his best friend

While fans might be hoping for a split between the Alpha Academy, that may take much longer since Gable and the former Money in the Bank winner are best friends.

In an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Chad Gable discussed how much he enjoys working with Otis.

"Beyond just being a tag team, we're best friends. We've known each other since 2009, [2008], somewhere in there, so not just working together but growing together and finding each other in this business after going through amateur wrestling, Olympic-style wrestling, open training centers, and things like that, has been the most rewarding and fruitful part of it for me."

He continued:

"Working together is easy because we get along, we've got the same mindset. We live right by each other. That part is easy. Just the whole journey has been the best part for me." [2:15 – 2:45]

Otis and Chad Gable's rising popularity this year might result in the creative team planning some sort of a singles push for either man.

