Legendary wrestling personality Bill Mercer passes away at 99

Bill Mercer is a legendary personality in the world of professional wrestling. He started his broadcasting career in the 1950s.

Bill gained traction during his time working as a reporter for KRLD in Dallas, where he covered the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. He began his foray into wrestling as an announcer in Oklahoma. His experience in journalism led him to World Class Championship Wrestling, where he worked as an announcer from 1982 to 1987. His voice became synonymous with the promotion as he narrated matches featuring wrestling greats like the Von Erich family.

Mercer also worked as a commentator in Major League Baseball, where he provided commentary for the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox. His legendary career also included broadcasting in football and basketball. He also told Lee Harvey Oswald that he had been charged. Mercer's journalistic career spanned several decades, and he will be remembered in history for his integrity and commitment to his craft.

Unfortunately, wrestling and sports fans will be sad to hear that Bill Mercer passed away on March 22, 2025. His death has saddened the wrestling world, and tributes have poured in from various corners of the internet.

We at Sportskeeda send our heartfelt condolences to Bill Mercer's family during this difficult time.

