Legendary WWE name teases major return; last singles match was seven years ago

WWE Superstars and legends often return to the promotion to get a proper send-off as a performer. Recently, Hall of Famer Nikki Bella teased a return to WWE following her Royal Rumble appearance.

Nikki Bella is a legend in the industry, who is mainly known for her work in the Stamford-based promotion. She was once a record-breaking Divas Champion and entered the Hall of Fame alongside her sister, Brie Bella. However, she hasn't been a full-time competitor or had a singles match for the promotion since 2018.

In a recent episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, the Hall of Famer reflected on her time in the Women's Royal Rumble match. During this, she teased that she'll return to the Stamford-based promotion as a performer under Triple H's new regime:

"I know at one point, I will be going back to WWE to do something, right? I don’t know when, I don’t know the story. But it’s going to happen," Bella said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Nikki Bella competed at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

A few years ago, Nikki Bella had a short run alongside Brie Bella under the old regime. Upon losing to Ronda Rousey, she eventually became a part-time performer and made sporadic appearances for the company.

However, she wasn't done with wrestling and often spoke about it in interviews and podcasts. Earlier this year, she returned to the Stamford-based promotion alongside her sister when Monday Night RAW made its Netflix debut.

While she wasn't on the show, the twins made an appearance during the red carpet, which sparked a conversation for a return. Later, Nikki competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Unfortunately, she lost but received love from the fans, as this was her first wrestling appearance since 2022, when she entered the Rumble heading into WrestleMania 38.

