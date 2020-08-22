Jimmy Korderas was a guest on WrestlingInc Daily recently. During the interview, the legendary WWE referee touched on a number of subjects including RAW Underground and the WWE ThunderDome.

Speaking about RAW Underground, although Korderas said that he was "still on the fence with it", he did not sound like he was a big fan of the concept. He said that the concept blurred two lines that shouldn't meet, that of pro wrestling and shoot fighting, and predicted that the concept could end up as a trivia question:

I'm still on the fence with it. The thing I don't like about it, and I think Justin [LaBar] touched on this as well recently, is you have this aspect of RAW Underground where, hey, we've got this dark looking 'shoot fight style' presentation on a show where you have pro wrestling, sports entertainment. It's almost like a disconnect if that makes sense where you're saying, OK, this stuff is real fighting, and this stuff is sports entertainment.

You're blurring two lines that I think kind of shouldn't be intersecting. If it was its own entity, its own show, let's say for example, you do two hours of RAW, where it's in the ring, pro wrestling, and then you say OK, the final hour RAW is gonna be nothing but fights in this back room. I could kind of live with that. I hate to say it, but I think it's going to be a trivia question in the future.

Jimmy Korderas' opinion of the WWE ThunderDome

Get an early look at the epic #WWEThunderDome ahead of its debut on #SmackDown TONIGHT at 8/7 C on @FOXTV! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vqsS8EUv9n — WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2020

As fans, we got our first real look at the WWE ThunderDome on SmackDown last night. With WrestlingINC's interview with Korderas taking place before we got our first look, Korderas said that he was excited to see it in action and that he had faith in WWE to pull off something good:

I'm excited to see what it looks like and see how it works out. Again, waiting to see before pass judgment on it, but it sounds like it's going to be interesting and different, and hopefully, it is. Let's put it this way, they have been, in the past, very creative with new concepts. Hopefully, that continues with this ThunderDome concept. I hope they can pull off a good one here.

WWE will tape RAW, SmackDown, and PPVs from the ThunderDome for the near future.

