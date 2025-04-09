Legendary WWE tag team reunites!

WWE is less than two weeks away from WrestleMania 41, and a legendary tag team has decided to reunite once again. However, The Dudley Boyz reunion is not for capturing more titles.

The Dudley Boyz are an icon in the tag team industry, as they've captured over a dozen championships across the globe. However, both Bubba Ray and D-Von have moved on from wrestling and found ways to lend their knowledge and expertise to the upcoming generation.

Earlier this year, Bubba Ray Dudley was announced as a head coach for WWE LFG! Today, a video was uploaded where Bubba and D-Von Dudley reunited for a special session on the show. Many wrestlers have already made an appearance or two on the reality show, and D-Von joins the list.

The reunion's purpose is to teach the upcoming generation the importance of tag team wrestling, and The Dudley Boyz are ready to get serious and coach. While D-Von wasn't too stoked about meeting Booker T, the two would teach the upcoming crop of wrestlers a lot about tag team wrestling.

The Dudley Boyz reunited on WWE NXT in 2024

Last year, Bubba Ray Dudley made a handful of appearances on WWE's main roster. He started the year by officiating a match at WrestleMania 40 between The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley and The Final Testament. Later, he and D-Von Dudley appeared together during the annual draft.

The Dudley Boyz announced a few draft picks but didn't get physical with any superstars until later in the year. In October 2024, Dudley started a feud with Ridge Holland, who was in contention for the NXT Championship against Trick Williams on the developmental brand at the time.

In the coming weeks, the veteran accepted Williams' offer to team up with him to take on Ethan Page and Holland in a tag team match. Unfortunately, the villainous duo defeated the WWE Hall of Famer and the NXT Champion. After the match, D-Von appeared in the ring and put Page through a table with Bubba to close the show.

