Legendary WWE tag team set to team up with Oba Femi

WWE NXT's Oba Femi got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as he's set to team up with a legendary tag team. The team in question is The Hardy Boyz, and the match will take place next week.

The Hardy Boyz is one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of the Stamford-based promotion. Over the past three decades, Matt and Jeff Hardy have captured almost every Tag Title from every major promotion in the world.

NXT Champion Oba Femi made an appearance on the latest episode of TNA Wrestling and The Hardyz backed him up against The System. Later, it was revealed Femi was set to team up with the legendary duo for a six-man tag team match against The System's Moose, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards next week on TNA IMPACT.

TNA Wrestling is in collaboration with WWE, and the fans often get to see the stars from both companies cross brands. The current storyline would lead to a match between Moose and Oba Femi, whereas The Hardy Boyz have their own story set to take place on NXT.

The Hardy Boyz are set to compete on WWE NXT

Last year, The Hardyz Boyz ended their run with All Elite Wrestling and returned to TNA. The duo worked their way back to the top of the division and captured the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

However, Matt and Jeff share the desire to enter the WWE Hall of Fame as a tag team because they started their journey in the Stamford-based promotion together at a young age.

Lately, the crossover between TNA and NXT has increased twofold, and the No Quarter Catch Crew issued a challenge to The Hardyz for the titles. Later, the duo replied and agreed to a title match.

In the coming week, the match is set to take place on NXT. The duo hasn't competed under the WWE umbrella as a tag team since 2019 after they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship from The Usos.

