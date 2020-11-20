Leon Ruff comments on his WWE wrestling journey

Leon Ruff recently appeared on WWE's The Bump (h/t Wrestling Inc) where he talked about his wrestling journey in WWE and how he won the WWE NXT North American Championship.

You can check out his full interview on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump here.

Leon Ruff comments on his journey getting to WWE

Leon Ruff has not been wrestling a long time as now it's his third year in the pro wrestling business. Leon Ruff, oddly enough, started his wrestling journey in WWE itself. he was a part of the WWE training center in Atlanta under AR Fox, who he looks up to as a mentor.

From there, Leon Ruff teamed up with Fox to take part in EVOLVE, and there they were able to win the EVOLVE Tag Team titles when they defeated Joey Gacy and Eddie Kingston, a name that AEW fans will be familiar with.

"So, I've been wrestling for three years. I started my journey wrestling at the WWE training center in Atlanta under AR Fox. It was under his wing that I started learning a lot. Me and AR Fox became the Evolve Tag Team champions together and wrestled at many different promotions. Evolve is where I got my start - they were the first to sign me. I got to work with a lot of great talent through Evolve."

Advertisement

Leon Ruff won the EVOLVE Tag Team titles at EVOLVE 131, which took place in Philadelphia. Just after more than a year after that win, Leon Ruff has now won the WWE NXT North American title after he defeated Johnny Gargano last week.

"It's a feeling you don't ever get tired of. That night was a really hot night to be in Philly. A year before that, I was there, but I didn't get a chance to wrestle. Then, a year later, I win the championship. So, to have a match with Johnny Gargano, I know that feeling, and I can achieve that feeling again."

Ruff appears to be set for a big push on WWE programming currently. The next few weeks should reveal how permanent his WWE push is.